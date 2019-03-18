Home

Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owensdale United Methodist Church
Owensdale, PA
Sherman S. Swank, Jr., 49, of Scottdale, Upper Tyrone Township, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, in Montifore Hospital, Pittsburgh, in the presence of his loving family.

Sherman was born March 25, 1969 in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., a son of the late Sherman S. Swank, Sr. and Myrtle Calhoun Swank.

He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1988. He was a self-employed general contractor in the local area for many years.

Sherman loved being around family and going fishing and pistol shooting with his son, Bradley. He also enjoyed hiking and loved watching hockey with his wife, Tracie and son, Bradley.

In addition to his parents, Sherman was predeceased by a brother, John Swank and a sister, Debbie Virgillo

Sherman is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Tracie R. Feick Swank whom he married December 3, 1999; his son, Bradley S. Swank of Scottdale; and three siblings.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sherman's life from 6 to 7 p.m. Wedesday, the time of his memorial service with the Rev. Kim King officiating, at the Owensdale United Methodist Church, Owensdale,

Services for Sherman have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale (www.kapr.com).

If anyone desires to remember Sherman in a special way, memorials may be directed to Tracie Swank 630 Everson St., Scottdale, PA 15683 to help defray funeral costs.

