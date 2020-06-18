Shirley A. Cantwell, 84, of Carlsbad, N.M., formerly of South Connellsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Eicher's Family Home.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Annabelle Wiltrout Sage and the late William Sage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elwood Jennings Meyers; her second husband, Richard R. Cantwell; and siblings, William Sage Jr., Patricia Reynolds and Richard Sage.

She is survived by daughter, Frances (Sue) Porterfield; son, Donald Meyers; and daughter, Patty Jo Ausnehmer; sister, Carrie Faith; and brother, John Sage.

Shirley taught middle school in Carlsbad, N.M., in the Gifted Language Arts Department. She and her late husband were also active in youth activities in Carlsbad, especially relating to drug and alcohol addiction.

As per the request of Shirley, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

