Shirley A. Cantwell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley A. Cantwell, 84, of Carlsbad, N.M., formerly of South Connellsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Eicher's Family Home.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Annabelle Wiltrout Sage and the late William Sage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elwood Jennings Meyers; her second husband, Richard R. Cantwell; and siblings, William Sage Jr., Patricia Reynolds and Richard Sage.

She is survived by daughter, Frances (Sue) Porterfield; son, Donald Meyers; and daughter, Patty Jo Ausnehmer; sister, Carrie Faith; and brother, John Sage.

Shirley taught middle school in Carlsbad, N.M., in the Gifted Language Arts Department. She and her late husband were also active in youth activities in Carlsbad, especially relating to drug and alcohol addiction.

As per the request of Shirley, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved