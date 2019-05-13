Shirley A. Jacobs, 70, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) passed away at home on Friday May 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 17, 1948 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Arthur and Erma (Geary) Wilson.

She was a homemaker most of her life.

Shirley was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family, playing bingo, and bowling.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Louis E. Jacobs; a son, Edward L. Jacobs and wife Brittany of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Alexis, Carman, Owen, Ayden and Gage; brothers, Edward Wilson and wife Cynthia of South Connellsville, Thomas R. Wilson and wife Goldie of Connellsville, Albert Wilson and wife Karen of Dunbar, Kenneth

Wilson and wife Vanessa of Mt. Braddock, Ronald Wilson and wife Deborah of Little Summit; sisters, Bertha Lilley of South Connellsville and Ruth Suitor and husband Joseph of Little Summit; her pet dog "Pup Pup," and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by a son, Anthony; and two sisters, Elsie Shreve and Marlene Lint.

Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville (724- 628- 9033) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the time of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

