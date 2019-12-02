|
|
Shirley A. Noschese, 84, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1935 in Meyersdale a daughter of the late Brent and Bertha Gearhart Henry. Shirley was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1953. She was a member of the Dunbar Twp. Lioness Club, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the Wesley United Methodist Church in Connellsville.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving children Bonnie Maruca and husband Frank of Leesburg, VA., Steven J. Noschese and wife Dee of Sebastian, FL., Beth A. Haubach and husband William of Pittsburgh, Jay A. Noschese of Westerville, OH., and Lee R. Noschese and wife Mary Ann of Leesburg, VA., her 10 grandchildren, her 3 step grandchildren, her 7 great grandchildren, and her sisters Joyce Maruca and husband Barry of Connellsville and Carol Witt and husband Dick of Connellsville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Shirley was predeceased by her husband Adam Noschese, Jr., her sisters Mary Halfhill, Jean Mallory, Betty Lane, and Doris Hankle, and her brothers Lee and Bob Henry.
As per Shirley's request there will be no viewing or services. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430).
