Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Noschese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Noschese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Noschese Obituary

Shirley A. Noschese, 84, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1935 in Meyersdale a daughter of the late Brent and Bertha Gearhart Henry. Shirley was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1953. She was a member of the Dunbar Twp. Lioness Club, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the Wesley United Methodist Church in Connellsville.

Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving children Bonnie Maruca and husband Frank of Leesburg, VA., Steven J. Noschese and wife Dee of Sebastian, FL., Beth A. Haubach and husband William of Pittsburgh, Jay A. Noschese of Westerville, OH., and Lee R. Noschese and wife Mary Ann of Leesburg, VA., her 10 grandchildren, her 3 step grandchildren, her 7 great grandchildren, and her sisters Joyce Maruca and husband Barry of Connellsville and Carol Witt and husband Dick of Connellsville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Shirley was predeceased by her husband Adam Noschese, Jr., her sisters Mary Halfhill, Jean Mallory, Betty Lane, and Doris Hankle, and her brothers Lee and Bob Henry.

As per Shirley's request there will be no viewing or services. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430).

To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at wwww.brooksfuneralhiomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -