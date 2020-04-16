Home

Shirley B. Stewart

Shirley B. (Kent) Stewart, 84, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Saltlick Township, Fayette County, the daughter of the late Irvin and Annie (Keefer) Kent.

Shirley was a homemaker. She loved cooking and baking, but she especially loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. That meant the world to her.

Shirley is survived by her children, Tillie Fulton, Eliza Tinkey and companion Phil Shawley, Kimberly Mitchell (Marna), Viola Ritenour, and Katina Stewart; grandchildren, Marvin Fulton II, Victoria Grimm (Timothy), Gary Tinkey, Eric Tinkey, Autumn Mitchell, David, Anna and Corey Stewart, Janice, Barbara, Larissa and Jeremy; 18 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean Forbes of Connellsville and Virginia Upton of Dunbar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Stewart; sons, Beryl and Roger Sanner and David and James Stewart; grandson, Roger Sanner Jr.; sons-in-law, Marvin Fulton, William Ritenour, Gary Tinkey Sr. and James Mitchell; brothers, James and Spurgeon Kent; sisters, Mae Shultz, Tillie

Pipper, Dora Knopsnider, Geraldine Snyder, and Freeda Upton; and her previous husbands, E. Donald Helms and Denver Sanner.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

Due to strict guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, service, and interment will be held privately with the immediate family only.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Oak Hill Nursing Home and their staff, who took excellent care of their mother, and the doctors and nurses at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

