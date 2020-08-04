Shirley June Lincoln, 91, of South Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Marguerite (Sandusky) Rice.

She graduated from Connellsville High School with the Class of 1948.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Connellsville, where she was active in the Von Bora. For several years, she attended to the altar flowers of her church.

For more than 25 years, Shirley was employed as a florist at Oglevee's.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard Dale Lincoln; stepchildren, Barbara Lincoln, Cindy Ghost, Julie Miller, Tammy Wissler, Laurie Deist and Wendy Kirschner; eight stepgrandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Terry Rice and wife Peggy, Edward Rice and wife Trudy, and Vonnie Palumbo. Shirley was loved and appreciated by all her nieces, nephews and family.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Miller; sisters, Carol Murphy and Marlene Murphy; and brother, David Rice.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that are in effect, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time.

During this time, we ask for your understanding if you are asked to wait at the door. We also ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to protect the families we are serving, the public, and our staff. Thank you for your understanding during this time.

