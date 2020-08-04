1/
Shirley J. Lincoln
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley June Lincoln, 91, of South Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Marguerite (Sandusky) Rice.

She graduated from Connellsville High School with the Class of 1948.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Connellsville, where she was active in the Von Bora. For several years, she attended to the altar flowers of her church.

For more than 25 years, Shirley was employed as a florist at Oglevee's.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard Dale Lincoln; stepchildren, Barbara Lincoln, Cindy Ghost, Julie Miller, Tammy Wissler, Laurie Deist and Wendy Kirschner; eight stepgrandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Terry Rice and wife Peggy, Edward Rice and wife Trudy, and Vonnie Palumbo. Shirley was loved and appreciated by all her nieces, nephews and family.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Miller; sisters, Carol Murphy and Marlene Murphy; and brother, David Rice.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that are in effect, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time.

During this time, we ask for your understanding if you are asked to wait at the door. We also ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to protect the families we are serving, the public, and our staff. Thank you for your understanding during this time.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved