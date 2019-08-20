|
Shirley Mae (Keim) Redinger, 84, of Scottdale, passed away at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born May 1, 1935, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Ivan Rocita and Mary Katherine (Smith) Keim, who passed away in 1934 and 2000, respectively.
She married Victor Eugene "Sam" Redinger on Oct. 12, 1963.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1953, and enjoyed baking, shopping, sewing, beauty, fashion, and spending time with her family and friends, along with being chauffeured around by her loving husband, Sam. Shirley worked as a dietary aide at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant for many years and previously was employed as a secretary at Duraloy Blaw-Knox in Scottdale. She and her husband were faithful members and worshipped at the City Church in Connellsville, where Shirley served as a greeter. She was community-minded, serving in the Beta Y Gradale Sorority and as a consultant for Avon, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Beeline Clothing, Fay Swafford purses, Sasco products, and Parklane Jewelry, and also as a volunteer at the Geyer Performing Arts Theater. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 55 years, Victor Eugene "Sam" Redinger; her daughter, Vicki Redinger Clark and her husband Richard of Mt. Pleasant; her two special granddaughters, whom she adored, Peyton Marie and Ashton Victoria Clark; her brother, Richard Keim and his wife Janet of Scottdale; and her niece, Susan Alane Keim of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shannon Neal Redinger, on July 4, 1987.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Brian Higbee officiating.
Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery, next to her late son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to: Alzheimer's Research at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com.
Love lasts forever!