Shirley P. Marietta Obituary

Shirley P. Marietta, 86, of Ohiopyle, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Hillside Manor, Uniontown.

She was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Connellsville, the daughter of Lloyd Sproul and Martha Rice Sproul.

Shirley was a beloved member of the Ohiopyle community, where she sat on borough council for many years. She was a successful businesswoman. She owned and operated White Water Adventurers with her late husband and son in Ohiopyle. Shirley loved spending time at the community center in Ohiopyle for bingo night and other community functions. She also loved antiques, tending to her flowers, hunting, and horseback riding. She contributed to many of her family's dreams coming true. Our world was a better place with her in it.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Marietta; and her sisters, Jeannette Brennan and Betty Bryner.

She is survived by her son, Robert Marietta and his partner Mandi Lee Ray; and daughter, Linda and husband Mark McCarty, all of Ohiopyle; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and also many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to the Ohiopyle-Stewart Community Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Confluence.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.

