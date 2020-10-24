Shirley R. (Lowry) Goodwin, 84, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving children.

She was born March 17, 1936, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Blair and Margaret (Wilson) Lowry.

She was a high school graduate and worked many years in Pechin's deli and also at Walmart. In addition, she was a caregiver for an assisted living facility.

She was a member of the Sons of Italy and also greatly enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, big dinners and spending time with her large family.

She was Protestant by faith.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Christine A. Richter of Scottdale; sons, Ronald R. Goodwin and wife Stacey of Vanderbilt, Donald W.Goodwin and wife Cindy of Lemont Furnace, and David E. Goodwin and companion Gail of Dawson; her sisters, Helen Yekel and Sandra Fletcher; brothers, Sonny Lowry, Blair Lowry Jr. and Tim Lowry. She also is survived by many grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Shirley also leaves behind her beloved cat "Little P."

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald W. "Goody" Goodwin in 2018; sister, Nate Calhoun; brother, Gary Cope; and daughters, Debbie Stewart, Vicky Burnsworth, and Diane Keill.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of the Blessing Service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Committal service and interment will follow beside her beloved husband Goody at Dickerson Run-Union Cemetery.

