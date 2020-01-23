|
|
Simon Dale Shultz, 39, of Normalville, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was born Jan. 10, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Simon R. and Grace (Nichelson) Shultz.
Simon was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1999. Prior to his illness, Simon was employed by Hull's Tree Service and Brown's Timber. He was also a member of Local 1058. Simon loved quad riding and fishing with his friends when he was able. He also enjoyed tending to his garden and running in the demolition derby in Wooddale.
In addition to his parents, Simon is survived by his children, Simon James and Shelby Lea Butler; two sisters, Dana (Shultz) Franks and Robin Shultz and fiancé Kenneth Savage Jr.; nieces and nephews, Deanna Franks, Destin Franks, Kennedy Savage, and Kenny Savage III; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Simon was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Simon and Bertha (Richter) Shultz; maternal grandparents, Dale M. and Ola K. (Lytle) Nichelson; and several aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
A dinner in Simon's memory will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in Clinton Church Community Center.
