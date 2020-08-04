Stanley Paul Welsh, 80, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Connellsville, a son of the late William Wallace and Bertha (Brosky) Welsh.

Prior to his retirement, from July 1966 to January 1990, Stanley was employed as a police officer for the Connellsville Police Department. Then from 1990 to 2002, he worked for CSX Railroad in their police department until his retirement.

He was a member of the Connellsville Lions Club and the Connellsville Elks. He was the past president and Lion of the Year of the Lions Club, and he received the Melvin Jones Award. He was dedicated for many years to the Lions Club.

He was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Connellsville.

Stanley enjoyed being outdoors, where he was able to camp, hunt, and fish.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Donna L. (Vance) Welsh; children, Sharon Mc- Laughlin and husband Larry of Connellsville, Kenneth H. Welsh of Connellsville, Kevin P. Welsh and wife Donna of Connellsville, and Brian L. Welsh of Colorado; grandchildren, Kelly Rae (McLaughlin) Echard of Norvelt, Christopher McLaughlin and wife Emily of Mt. Pleasant, Emily A. Welsh and fiancé Jordan Vorassi of Connellsville, and Jeremy Welsh of Connellsville; great-grandchildren, Colton Echard and Kendall Echard; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Stanley was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his four sisters, Emily Kromer, Anna Welsh, Wilma Bolish and Martha Williams; and eight brothers, William, Robert, Arthur, Frederick, John Herman, Charles, Clyde and David.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Kerri Clark officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Stanley's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that are in effect, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time.

During this time, we ask for your understanding if you are asked to wait at the door. We also ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to protect the families we are serving, the public, and our staff. Thank you for your understanding during this time.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.