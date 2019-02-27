Stephen A. Burd, 65, of Connellsville, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1953, in Connellsville, the son of Wilma M. (Sproul) Burd of Uniontown and the late Glenn E. Burd.

Stephen was a loving, hard-working and devoted husband and father to his wife, Beth Anne (Smith) Burd; and children, Daniel Burd and Kaitlyn Anne Burd, all of Connellsville.

Also surviving are two brothers, Tim Burd (Jan) of Elizabethtown, and Barry Burd (Arlene) of Dunbar; and nephew, Mark Burd (Debby).

He was a member of Legacy Baptist Church in Canonsburg and was retired from UPS in Uniontown.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood, with pastor Mike Clark officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.