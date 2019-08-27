|
Stephen F. Randolph, 70, of Everson, died peacefully Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, in the comfort of his home, while surrounded by his wife and son and family.
He was born Oct.19, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Donald and Margurite Eberharter Randolph.
Stephen was a former member of Scottdale Presbyterian Church.
He was a graduate of Southmoreland, Class of 1966. He was employed by Robertshaw Controls of New Stanton as a palter and machinist with 20 years of service.
Stephen was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force with the 55th WEA Recon Squad (MAC). Stephen served in Vietnam as an aircraft maintenance specialist. He was the recipient of the NDSM, RVCM, Vietnam Service Medal, AFEM, and the AFGM, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He proudly served from 1969-1971 in Vietnam.
Stephen is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Darlene G. Randolph, whom he married Nov. 30, 1974; his loving son, Stephen D. Randolph of Everson and his girlfriend Natalie Lucas of New Stanton; his sisters, Donna Randolph Yarabinetz and husband Thomas of Greensburg and Jean R. Bowman and husband Thomas of Connellsville; his nieces and nephews, Clinton Randolph, Christine Wagers and husband Garhett, Colette Trader, Clayton
Bowman and wife Christina, Lisa Young, and Douglas Yarabinetz and wife Elaine; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Randolph.
Stephen's family will forever be grateful to their special friends and caregivers, Deann Bargiband Kemerer and Danielle Bargiband, both of Everson, for their kindness and love during Stephen's journey.
In honoring Stephen's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
