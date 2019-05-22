Stephen J. Kerrigan, 72, of Bridgeport, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born March 29, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Edward Kerrigan and Barbara Turkoly Kerrigan.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Post Kerrigan, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; two daughters, Krista Lynn Votaw of Charleston, W.Va., and Jessica Brinkley Testman and husband Nathan of Charleston, W.Va.; one son, Christopher Kerrigan and wife Jamie of Alabama; grandchildren, Tyler Testman, Kaylie Kerrigan, Reilly Kerrigan, and Roryann Kerrigan; and one brother, Phillip Kerrigan of Connellsville.

Stephen was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School. He was Catholic by faith, having attended our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for years. He started working at Pepsi at an early age, working his entire career as a manager until his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

He loved music, especially the blues, Penn State football, and following West Virginia University sports. Above all, he loved his family, friends, and spending time with his grandson, Tyler.

A special "thank you" to some very special people: Donald Cottingham, Willie Owens, Emma Fox, Jodi Henderson, Megan Stillman, the nurses from Care Partners, Cathy, Brad and Terri, and to Debbie Turner of Public Partnership.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, W.Va. The gathering concluded with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Willie Owens presiding.

Per Stephen's request, cremation services were held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Health Access, Inc., 489 Washington Ave., Clarksburg, WV 26301.

