Stephen Matthew Gordon, 39, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1979, in Johnstown, a son of Rose Marie Gordon of Somerset. Stephen was a graduate of Rockwood High School with the Class of 1998. He worked as a caregiver for Compassionate Hearts Home Care in Connellsville. He was a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and Marines, where he was a medic and in the hospital corps. He was a member of the Indian Head Church of God. Stephen loved scuba diving and had his own business in Florida called Scuba Steve's. Steve was a loving husband, father, and son, and he was known to be the jokester in his family. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Becky Irene McKeel Gordon; his stepchildren, Aaron Beckett and Nashon Hefflin, both at home; his father- and mother-in-law, John and Terri Hamm of Mill Run; and his grandparents, Ora and Norma Liston of Mill Run, Ron and Pat Hoburn of Hopwood, Sandy Hamm of Normalville, and Joe and Nora McKeel of Markleysburg; his sister-in-law, Summer McKeel of Scottdale; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Doug Nolt officiating. Interment will be private. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.