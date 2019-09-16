|
Stephen R. Holup Jr., 72, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son by his side on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen Sr. and Jessica (Perielli) Holup.
Stephen was a graduate of North Union High School in the Class of 1965 and went on to Penn State-Fayette, where he studied for two years until he was drafted into the Vietnam War, where he served in the United States Army in Thailand.
Once he returned from the war, Stephen was employed through Hills Department Store as a district manager for many years and then through Family Dollar as a district manager.
He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Fairchance.
Previously, he was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, and when he was married to his loving wife, Kathy, he became a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Stephen enjoyed watching sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates.
Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy A. (Mayros) Holup; son, Shawn Steven Holup and wife Jade (Leung) of Pittsburgh; aunt, Louise Katalinic of Fairchance; several cousins; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, James Mayros and wife, Chuckie, of Goldsboro, N.C., and Larry Mayros and wife, Kathy, of Vanderbilt; sister-in-law, Donna DeBellis and husband, Sam, of Pittsburgh; two godchildren, Lori DeMarco of Vanderbilt and Austin Mitchell of Raleigh, N.C., and special dog, Cocoa.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, John Holup; sister, Peggy Boyer; niece, Carol Childs; nephew, Larry Mayros Jr.; father-in-law, John Mayros, and mother-in-law, Sophia (Mazurik) Mayros.
Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, Pa., 15425 on 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and again 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr as Celebrant.
Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville, with full Military Honors held by the V.F.W. 21 and the American Legion Post 301 and 762.
