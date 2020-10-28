Stuart D. Harris, 85, of Sycamore Street, Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation, East Huntingdon Township.

He was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Iron Mountain, Mich., the son of the late William R. and Dorothy M. Bross Harris.

Stuart was a graduate of Kingsford High School, Class of 1953.

He was employed by Ford Motor Company in Cleveland.

He was the owner/operator of Stu's Barber Shop of Connellsville for 45 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and carving figures from specialty woods.

Stuart was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Spec 4.

Stu is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, whom he married June 1, 1963, Joan "Connie" Yakimick Harris of Connellsville; his daughter, Andrea Saylor of Connellsville; his grandsons, Taylor Dynes and Eric Saylor, both of Connellsville; and his sister, Iris R. Machus and husband Doug of Iron Mountain, Mich.

In accordance with Stuart's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. His cremation services have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

The family has requested no flowers.

