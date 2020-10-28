1/
Stuart D. Harris
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stuart D. Harris, 85, of Sycamore Street, Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation, East Huntingdon Township.

He was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Iron Mountain, Mich., the son of the late William R. and Dorothy M. Bross Harris.

Stuart was a graduate of Kingsford High School, Class of 1953.

He was employed by Ford Motor Company in Cleveland.

He was the owner/operator of Stu's Barber Shop of Connellsville for 45 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and carving figures from specialty woods.

Stuart was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Spec 4.

Stu is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, whom he married June 1, 1963, Joan "Connie" Yakimick Harris of Connellsville; his daughter, Andrea Saylor of Connellsville; his grandsons, Taylor Dynes and Eric Saylor, both of Connellsville; and his sister, Iris R. Machus and husband Doug of Iron Mountain, Mich.

In accordance with Stuart's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. His cremation services have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

The family has requested no flowers.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or to send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved