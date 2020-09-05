Stuart "Jeff" M. Louchheim, 71, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after battling lung cancer. He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late Frank and Betty (Meinel) Louchheim. During his youth in the community of Bryn Gweled in Southampton, Jeff fronted a band, playing guitar and singing. He attended Newtown Friends School, Germantown Friends School, and Gettysburg College.

Jeff retired after 40 years of service as administrator for the Social Security Administration's Bureau of Disability Determination office in Greensburg.

Everyone he met came quickly to know Jeff's kind nature, his sense of humor and his passion for classic rock. Jeff enjoyed reading, traveling and the Auxiliary, but some of his happiest moments took place at his home visiting with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Suttle) Louchheim; his children, Justin Louchheim (Whitney) and Dani Geraci (Mike); his stepson, Jason Altomonte (Dayna); and his grandchildren, Stuart, Theodore, Miles, Sadie, Paityn, and Clark; his brother, John Louchheim (Sue); his sister, Anna West (Ted); and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to The Fleisher Art Memorial, Frank and Betts Louchheim Professional Development Fund, 719 Catharine St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 or fleisher.org in honor of Jeff Louchheim.

KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.