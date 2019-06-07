Sue Ann Wedge, 83, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

She was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Repko Varholla.

She is survived by two children, Marvin Wedge Jr. of Connellsville and Joyce Collier of Texas; three grandchildren, Marvin A. Wedge of Connellsville, Russell Ritenour of Connellsville and Joyce Ann Ritenour of Edgewater, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Zane Ritenour of Connellsville and Tyler Eddleman of North Carolina; and a sister, Betty of Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marvin D. Wedge Sr.; brother, John Varholla; and a sister, Mary Ann.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E.Green St., Connellsville.

