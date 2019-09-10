|
|
Tamantha Lee "Jozie" Reese Shockey, 31, of Champion passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an auto accident.
She was born Jan. 26, 1988, in Greensburg, a daughter of Pamela Pritts Reese of Somerset and the late Robert Lee Reese Jr., who passed away July 30, 2018.
She was working as a cook for See Mor's in Normalville. Jozie was a people person and loved being around her friends. She saw the good in everybody.
In addition to her mother, Pamela Pritts Reese, and her significant other, Timothy Klonicki, of Somerset, Jozie also will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her husband, Daniel A. Shockey of Indian Head; her daughters, Hailey and Hannah Shockey both of Indian Head; her brother, Robert Lee Reese III and fiancee Megan of Connellsville; half-brother, Ryan Reese of Connellsville; her paternal grandmother, Ella Nicholson Reese of Normalville; and her maternal grandparents, Bernard and Janet Pritts of Indian Head.
In addition to her father, Jozie was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Robert Lee Reese.
As per the family's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial celebration of Jozie's life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310.
To send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.