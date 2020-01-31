Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy E. Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy E. Manning Obituary

Tammy Eileen Manning (Reed, Frederick), formerly of Connellsville, passed away Dec. 19, 2019.

She was born March 4, 1965.

Tammy grew up playing at East Park and graduated from Connellsville Area High School before traveling around the world as a military wife after marrying her high school sweetheart. She selflessly raised two children; being a mother was her pride and joy. Tammy earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and eventually retired from her career as an accounts receivable manager at Troy University. She settled down in Columbus, Ga., where she built a life she enjoyed. Tammy loved sitting down with a good book, taking trips with her husband, and spending time with her family.

Anyone who has been lucky enough to have Tammy in their lives, no matter how briefly, can attest to the genuine soul she had. Radiating nothing but pure kindness, compassion and sincerity, she was a rare gem on this earth. There is no doubt she is dancing among the angels; her presence is missed daily by all who knew and loved her.

Tammy is survived by her husband, James Manning of Columbus, Ga.; her daughter, Kylie McKinney of Columbus, Ga.; her son, Connor Frederick of Columbus, Ga.; three grandsons; her mother, Connie Macioce; her stepfather, Paul Macioce of Connellsville; her lifelong companion, Raymond Frederick of Connellsville; as well as many other family members and friends.

Arrangements for Tammy were carried out in Georgia, but we welcome any prayers and well-wishes.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -