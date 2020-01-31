|
Tammy Eileen Manning (Reed, Frederick), formerly of Connellsville, passed away Dec. 19, 2019.
She was born March 4, 1965.
Tammy grew up playing at East Park and graduated from Connellsville Area High School before traveling around the world as a military wife after marrying her high school sweetheart. She selflessly raised two children; being a mother was her pride and joy. Tammy earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and eventually retired from her career as an accounts receivable manager at Troy University. She settled down in Columbus, Ga., where she built a life she enjoyed. Tammy loved sitting down with a good book, taking trips with her husband, and spending time with her family.
Anyone who has been lucky enough to have Tammy in their lives, no matter how briefly, can attest to the genuine soul she had. Radiating nothing but pure kindness, compassion and sincerity, she was a rare gem on this earth. There is no doubt she is dancing among the angels; her presence is missed daily by all who knew and loved her.
Tammy is survived by her husband, James Manning of Columbus, Ga.; her daughter, Kylie McKinney of Columbus, Ga.; her son, Connor Frederick of Columbus, Ga.; three grandsons; her mother, Connie Macioce; her stepfather, Paul Macioce of Connellsville; her lifelong companion, Raymond Frederick of Connellsville; as well as many other family members and friends.
Arrangements for Tammy were carried out in Georgia, but we welcome any prayers and well-wishes.