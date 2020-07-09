Teresa Ann Nichelson, "Tweet," 49, passed away June 10, 2020.

She was born July 30, 1970, a daughter of the late Dale Nichelson and Ola (Kate) Lytle Nichelson.

She is survived by a sister, Grace (Simon) Shultz; and brothers, Stoney (Gloria) Nichelson and Mark (July) Nichelson.

She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Rocky Nichelson; sisters, Belinda Nichelson and Cindy Hatter (James); and a very special nephew, Simon Dale Shultz.

Teresa had no children, but she loved her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews with all her heart.