Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Terris E. Shultz

Terris E. Shultz Obituary

Terris Elaine Shultz, 68, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 13, 1952, in Melcroft, a daughter of Nancy J. (Ulery) Shultz and the late James L. Shultz.

Terris was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She worked as a server for many years.

Terris is survived by her mother, Nancy J. (Ulery) Shultz; loving children, Ricky Shultz and his wife Kimberly of Dunbar and Marla McCargo of North Versailles; grandchildren, Ricky Shultz and Cheyenne Oliver of Connellsville, Ashley Shultz and Lucas Shaffer of Connellsville, Randy Soltis, Jr. of Connellsville, and Jessica Soltis of Connellsville; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Harper, Abby, and Leelynn; brothers, Mike Shultz and wife Nancy of Michigan and James C. Shultz of Dawson; sister, Carol Emory and husband Kenny of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Terris was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Mc- Cargo.

Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Solomon Dotson officiating.

Interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

