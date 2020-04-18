Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Terry A. Cook Obituary

Terry Ann Cook, 70, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Laurel Ridge Nursing Center, Uniontown.

She was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Connellsville, daughter of the late William and Mary C. Kennedy Cook.

She was a devoted member of Calvary Apolstolic Church in Uniontown.

She had worked as a hairdresser at Nick Masi's Hair Salon.

She lived a life full of love and joy. Terry had many hobbies that she was very passionate about. She loved to write poetry and was very proud of her poem that was once published. She enjoyed crafts, reading, trying new recipes, and always challenging friends and family with tricky riddles.

Surviving are daughters, Kelly Cable and fiance Phillip Cody, and Cathy Lint; brothers, William (Debbie) Cook Jr., and Gary (Barb) Cook; her beloved grandchildren, Kaytee and fiance Nick, Samantha and boyfriend Blake, Taylor,

Cheyanne, Maycee, and Bridgett; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Carter, and Cole; and nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. Terry's family will be planning a celebration of her life at Calvary Apostolic Church at a later date. Friends and family will be given details then.

Arrangements are by Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

A private interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Daniel Bayles officiating.

