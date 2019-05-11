Thelma Grace "Betty" Frye Harrold Baker, 96, of South Huntingdon Township, died peacefully, early Friday morning, May 10, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, with her family at her side.

She was born Oct. 24, 1922, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of the late Andrew E. and Altha Virginia Ayers Frye.

Betty was Protestant by faith. She attained her GED and was trained as a geriatric technician at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, where she was employed from 1969- 1985. She was a Cub Scout Leader for Troop #170 of Ruffsdale and also a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for Tarrs.

Betty is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Pastor Troy Harrold and wife Faye of York, Margaret L. "Peggy" Baker of Connellsville, William B. Baker and wife Laurie of Smithton, and Mary E. Baughman of New York; her stepdaughter, Barb Downey and husband Floyd of Saltsburg; her grandchildren, Jeff, Corie, Kristie, Larry Jr., Jennifer, Jim, David, Lynne and Melissa; her great-grandchildren, Megan, Cassie, Jessica, Kiera, Jennifer Dalaney, Leighton and Eric; and her great-great-grandchildren, Deacon, Eliza and Gabriel.

In addition to her parents, Betty will once again reunited with her first husband, Braden W. Harrold (Feb. 17, 1947); her second husband, Harry F. Baker (Nov. 2, 2009); her sons, Harry F. Baker Jr. (June 18, 1977) and Larry B. Baker (April 1, 2006); her daughters, Linda Sue Baker (July 26, 1949) and Sarah E. Baker (June 1952); her stepdaughter, Sally Baker (June 1952); five sisters and three brothers; and her son-in-law, Clifton F. Baughman (June 5, 2011).

The family would like to extend its appreciation to Dr. Waas, Lynn, Latrobe Hospice and Dr. Madaan for the exemplary care and compassion shown to Betty and her family.

