Thelma L. Ritenour, 82, of Acme, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Alverton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Beistel McBeth.

Thelma was formerly employed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort for more than 30 years. She was a member of the New Inspirations gospel group and was a member of the Buchanan Church of God.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Ritenour of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Ritenour of Connellsville, Kathi White and her husband Elmer of Champion, and Bradley Ritenour and his fiancee Lori Adanitsch of Acme; five grandchildren, Joshua Ritenour, Amanda Barrick and her husband Chris, Kisa Ritenour, Kristin Ritenour, and Colin Ritenour; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harry Bowser and his wife Karon of Alverton.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfred R. Ritenour in 2006; a son, Allen Ritenour and his wife Sharon; two brothers, George and Charles McBeth; and three sisters, Alice Zwierzelewski, Imogene Ulery, and Marjorie Brown.

Friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.

Interment will follow in the Brown Cemetery.

