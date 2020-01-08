|
Theodore R. "Ted" Martin, 77, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mt. Saint Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
He was born May 15, 1942, in Monarch, a son of the late Paul and Catherine (Struhalla) Martin.
Ted graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in the Class of 1960. He was a lifelong, devoted member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville.
Ted proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In his early years, Ted worked as a coal miner.
He then became a self-employed carpenter for more than 40 years. He was proudly self-taught in carpentry and learned everything he knew from experience. He proudly did carpentry woodwork for his church and many other churches, businesses, and residences throughout the years.
He was a member of the Slovak Club, Connellsville, and the Knights of Columbus No. 948.
Ted is survived by his children, Theodore S. Martin and his husband Dwayne Heckert of Camp Hill, and Lori C. Padilla of Connellsville; grandchildren, Christian A. Padilla, Kelsey L. Padilla, and Brenden Z. Padilla; brothers, Paul John Martin of Uniontown and Fred Martin of Mooresville, N.C.; sisters, Mary Miller of Mill Run, Lillian Martin of Connellsville, and Bernadette Frisch of Langhorne, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine W. Martin; and brother, Raymond Martin; and for a period of time, Ted also was married to the late Joyce (Vilella) Martin.
Family and friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Friday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held and full military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post 21 and American Legion posts 301 and 762. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, Ted's family requests that donations be made in his name to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.