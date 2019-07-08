Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Turney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore T. Turney Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore T. Turney Jr. Obituary

Theodore Thomas Turney, Jr., 64, of Connellsville, died Friday July 5, 2019 in the Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 12, 1955 in Connellsville, a son of the late Theodore T. and Lois Eileen Shoenberger Turney, Sr.

He was a veteran of the National Guard, and he was employed in maintenance at various area businesses.

He is survived by his children Jody Turney of Uniontown, Tina Turney and companion Bill Bankes of Connellsville, Michael McLaughlin and his fiancé Andrea Rydle of Mammoth and Ashley Turney and her fiancé Ryan Tresatti of Mount Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother Greg Turnery of Connellsville; and four sisters Sheila Miller and her husband Daniel of Bear Rocks, Kim Nicholson and her husband Chuck of Connellsville, Lisa Silvis and her husband Lee of Mount Pleasant and Taunya Jacobs and her husband Mark of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents. he was predeceased by a son William McLaughlin and a sister Lori Turney.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of services with Rev. Lee Maley officiating in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will be private.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now