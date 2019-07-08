Theodore Thomas Turney, Jr., 64, of Connellsville, died Friday July 5, 2019 in the Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 12, 1955 in Connellsville, a son of the late Theodore T. and Lois Eileen Shoenberger Turney, Sr.

He was a veteran of the National Guard, and he was employed in maintenance at various area businesses.

He is survived by his children Jody Turney of Uniontown, Tina Turney and companion Bill Bankes of Connellsville, Michael McLaughlin and his fiancé Andrea Rydle of Mammoth and Ashley Turney and her fiancé Ryan Tresatti of Mount Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother Greg Turnery of Connellsville; and four sisters Sheila Miller and her husband Daniel of Bear Rocks, Kim Nicholson and her husband Chuck of Connellsville, Lisa Silvis and her husband Lee of Mount Pleasant and Taunya Jacobs and her husband Mark of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents. he was predeceased by a son William McLaughlin and a sister Lori Turney.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of services with Rev. Lee Maley officiating in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Interment will be private.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.