Theresa A. McLaughlin


1953 - 2019
Theresa A. McLaughlin Obituary

Theresa A. McLaughlin, 65, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Connellsville, a daughter of James and Patricia Goswick McLaughlin of Connellsville.

Theresa was a member of the Connellsville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by five brothers, Ray McLaughlin and his wife Fran, Daryle McLaughlin and his wife Debbie, Ken Mc- Laughlin and his wife Tami, Larry McLaughlin and his wife Sharon, and David Mc- Laughlin and his wife Mary Rose, all of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Hazel McLaughlin Pritchard, Joseph McLaughlin and Bert Pritchard; and her maternal grandparents, Frank and Ethel Goswick.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

