Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Waggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Waggett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Waggett Obituary

Thomas Anthony Waggett Sr., 57, of Smock, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.

He was born June 8, 1962, in Baltimore, a son of the late Albert and Opal (Friend) Waggett.

Tom was employed through and retired from Joby Golf as a tow truck driver.

Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Anthony Waggett Jr., Albert Eugene Waggett, Michelle Lee Waggett, and Timothy Allen Waggett; grandchildren, Benicio Nathaniel Lawrence Little, John Lee Waggett, Mieke Nicole Wagget, and Adriana Lewis; siblings, Rose Friend, Bob Waggett, Diane Stewart Valentine, Jimmy Waggett, and Annette Thomas; daughter in-law, Patty Waggett; and son-in-law, William Kisner.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

There will be no visitation or services held at the funeral home.

A celebration of Thomas's life will be held at a later date, and interment will be held at a later date in the Jacob-Lutheran Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made on the funeral home's website to offset the costs of Thomas's funeral expenses.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family or to donate to offset the cost of the funeral expenses, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com and go directly to Thomas's personal obituary page.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -