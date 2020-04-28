|
Thomas Anthony Waggett Sr., 57, of Smock, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born June 8, 1962, in Baltimore, a son of the late Albert and Opal (Friend) Waggett.
Tom was employed through and retired from Joby Golf as a tow truck driver.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Anthony Waggett Jr., Albert Eugene Waggett, Michelle Lee Waggett, and Timothy Allen Waggett; grandchildren, Benicio Nathaniel Lawrence Little, John Lee Waggett, Mieke Nicole Wagget, and Adriana Lewis; siblings, Rose Friend, Bob Waggett, Diane Stewart Valentine, Jimmy Waggett, and Annette Thomas; daughter in-law, Patty Waggett; and son-in-law, William Kisner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
There will be no visitation or services held at the funeral home.
A celebration of Thomas's life will be held at a later date, and interment will be held at a later date in the Jacob-Lutheran Cemetery.
The family requests that donations be made on the funeral home's website to offset the costs of Thomas's funeral expenses.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family or to donate to offset the cost of the funeral expenses, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com and go directly to Thomas's personal obituary page.