|
Thomas A. "Tombo" Yagla, 66, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
He was born Jan. 23, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Vera (Doppelheur) Yagla.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Uniontown. Tombo proudly served with the U.S. Marines for 23 years. He participated in Operation Desert Shield/Storm and received the National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Throughout his military service, Tombo was never separated from his dog tags, and they became a part of him in civilian life until his date of death. After his retirement from the military, Tombo worked with the U.S. Civil Service and, until recently, was employed by Rural King in Dunbar Township.
His favorite hobby was building model cars and boats. Tombo was also a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Tombo is survived by his wife, Wanda, of 20 years of togetherness; two sons, Frank Yagla and wife Cera of Bakersfield, Calif., and Thomas L. Yagla and wife Maija of Houston, Texas; daughters, Zadell Spezak and husband Curtis of Boise, Idaho, Veronica Keiser of Boise, Idaho, Metto Olivarez and Will of Bakersfield, Calif., Alicia Rudolph and husband James of Vancouver, Wash., Beverly Knott of El Paso, Texas, and Angela Casey and husband Jon of Charlotte,
N.C.; 23 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Karen Yagla of Leisenring and Helen Yagla of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, Tombo was predeceased by two brothers, Sonny Yagla and Patrick Yagla.
Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A memorial service celebrating the life of Thomas A. "Tombo" Yagla will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Liberty Baptist Church, Uniontown, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded after the service by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
The family wishes to thank the hospice workers and doctors for the loving care given during Tombo's illness.
