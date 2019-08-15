|
Thomas Blawas, 64, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late Joseph Henry and Anna Marie Lokay Blawas.
Mr. Blawas was employed as a mechanic for Ryder Trucking. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club. He was an active member and very involved in the MPIAA, the Mt. Pleasant girls softball league. He loved to hunt and golf, but more than anything, he was all about his family, and he loved them and being with them.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Prinkey Blawas; a niece, whom he considered a daughter, Sherry Prinkey of Mt. Pleasant; his siblings, JoAnn Hoyt and her husband James of Murrysville, Bob Blawas and his wife Ann Marie of Berea, Ohio, Theresa Short and her fiancé Chuck Antoniak of Jeannette, Ginger Jansen and her husband David of Virginia Beach, Va., Marlene Busato and her husband Bruce of Jeannette, Monica Sandidge and her husband Steve of Mississippi, and Jeff Blawas of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Blawas.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Ed Mikkelsen officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.