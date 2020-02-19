Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
BROOKS FUNERAL HOME
111 E. Green St.
Connellsville, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Connellsville Presbyterian Church
corner of Green Street and 711 S. Pittsburgh St.
Connellsville, PA
Thomas E. Rusnack

Thomas E. Rusnack Obituary

Thomas Edward "Tom" Rusnack, 72, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family.

He was born July 28, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert J. and Helen B. Davin Rusnack.

He was a retired site administrator for the Pennsylvania CareerLink System. He was a graduate of Father Geibel High School in Connellsville and attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S.Army. He was a life member of #21 and AMVETS #111 in Connellsville, a regular member of American Legion #301 in Connellsville, and a Third Degree member of the Father John Burns Council #48 of the Knights of Columbus in Connellsville.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Lowdermilk Rusnack; three stepdaughters, Angela Dilmore and husband Robert of Lake Charles, La., Sue Uram and husband Keith of Connellsville, and Lisa Gerdes and husband Craig of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Dilmore, Loren Kessler, Olivia and Makayla Uram, and Alex and Emmett Gerdes; two great-grandchildren Victoria and Alauna Kessler; two brothers, Robert J. Rusnack of LaGrangeville, N.Y., and William C. Rusnack and wife Marsha of Marina del Rey, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5-9 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Green Street and 711 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Stephen Bane officiating. A committal service will follow in the chapel at St. Rita's Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Connellsville and American Legion Honor Guard.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

