Home

POWERED BY

Services
BLAIR-LOWTHER Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
(724) 736-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schobert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Schobert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Schobert Obituary

Thomas Eugene Schobert, 55, of Connellsville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Harmon House Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Pa., with his loving sisters by his side. He was born in Connellsville on Nov. 14, 1964, a son of the late Kenneth E. and the late Irma F. Bryner Schobert.

Tom is survived by four sisters, Sharron Schobert Moorey of Davidsville, Connie Lee (Vincent) Wettgen of Connellsville, Jacquelin (Herbert) Watson of Bullskin Township, Sandra J. (Edward Kerr) Schobert; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat, Marty.

His sisters would like to thank the Bud Murphy family of employees for their loving care and concern shown to Tom during the past years.

Tom's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Blair-Lowther Funeral Home, Perryopolis, Pa.

Online condolences are welcome at www.blairlowther.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -