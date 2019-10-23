|
Thomas E. Shrum Sr., 69, of Mill Run, formerly of Bridgeport, passed peacefully at home, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Left to cherish his memory is his best sidekick of 35 years, Vicki (also known as his Hun), the love of his life whom he first met two separate times at a bar, where he put his smooth moves on, and in May of 1985, a situation occurred involving an El Camino in the back lot of "The Old Club," and they have been together ever since! Also left to cherish his memory are four of the best children ever: son, Thomas Eugene Shrum Jr. (Tom Thumb); daughters, Tonya Renee Wiltrout and husband Daniel (Tonya Bagonya and Dan'el), Toni Lynn Curry and husband David (Babygirl and Dave), and Julie Lynn Jordan; who all blessed him with 15 grandchildren, Tommy, Jake (Jakey), Seth (Bubs), Libby (Libarotchi), Emily (Big Girl), Alivia (Pookie), Rock (Rocky), Maranda (Randa Benee), Crystal, David, Braydon, Gaberial (Gabo), Emma (Em), Bella (Moonie), and Elijah (Ligie); seven great-grandchildren, Brody, Payton, Liam, Nora, Mira (MeMe), Logan and Ava Lynn; five siblings, Donald (Don) and wife Jackie, Barry (Bear) and wife Bonnie, Karen, Grace and husband Mark, and Sandy (Sam) and husband Ken; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Grace Shrum; as well as his brother, Ronald Shrum (Whitey); and brother-in-law, Elmer Jordan.
Tom (JT) was a decorated combat veteran. From 1968- 71, he served in Vietnam as a proud U.S. Marine with company Mike 3/7 "Grunts." He retired as a self-employed carpenter (BFH operator). JT was a member of the Bridgeport Sportsman's Club and played a big part in building the newer facility.
He enjoyed many, many things. Among those were hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening, cold beer, free beer, beer with the 12,000 friends he had (because he never met a stranger; everyone was a friend), a couple other fun, unmentioned, sketchy things, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lobingers Pizza, Riesen's Candy, bluegrass, Chris Stapleton, his doggies, and above all, his family.
He despised "liars and thieves," he didn't care about most material things, and automobiles were never to be purchased new. He didn't really care to own a personal cell phone, and he could never understand why people would just not pull their pants up. JT passed on knowing that the Labrador retriever made the best dog ever, military men were the baddest men ever to walk or crawl on the planet, and Hellman's mayo was the only mayo ever to go onto a tomater samish!
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional people who helped to cheer on and love on JT; you all provided much more than just encouragement; you also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment for his love, Vicki, during his transition from this life to the next.
Friends can visit with the family and help celebrate his life at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bridgeport Sportsmans Club, 265 Hammondville St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Please understand, this is what his wishes were, or "exact instructions": there is absolutely to be no viewing at any funeral home, but a celebration with everyone at the club instead. A smaller private service will take place with family prior to his celebration. Arrangements are under the care of the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt.
Memorial donations in JT's name can be made to or to your favorite watering hole, where you are instructed to tie a few on and tell a few stories of the great Thomas E. Shrum (JT). "See ya later!"