Thomas George Dodd, 80, of Connellsville, passed away April 21, 2019, in his home, with his family at his side.

He was born May 17, 1939, in Oceanside, New York, the son of Helen A. Sedivec and the late John H. Dodd.

He was a member of company E. 110th Inf. in Mt Pleasant. Tom worked as an industrial commercial painter for Local #409 out of Greensburg. He loved the Oakland Raiders football team.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Mongell Dodd; son, Thomas G. Dodd Jr. and wife Kathy; daughter, Amy L. Bittner and husband Calvin; grandchildren, Josie L. Bittner and Cameron T. and Carson M. Dodd; sister, Vivian and husband Von Moll of Florida; brothers, Allen and wife Townyia Dodd of Donegal, Joseph and wife Kathy Dodd of South Carolina, and Richard (Rick) Dodd of Connellsville; and brother-in-law, Steve R. Mongell of Connellsville. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Thomas was predeceased by brothers, Edward, John, George, William and Robert.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.