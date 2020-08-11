Thomas Gene Kastner, 87, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died at his condominium Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was the eldest son of the Rev. Wilfred M. and Elizabeth V. (Smithnosky) Kastner. Tom was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant.

He was a 1950 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. While engineering was his way through life, with numerous employers, his passions were his businesses: Holiday Lanes in Lisbon, Ohio; Toronto Lanes in Toronto, Ohio; and Architectural Surfaces in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (from 1981 until 2011). Tom served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

Tom is survived by many friends and family members, including Denise Kastner of Lisbon, Ohio; Mike (Rachel Shelley) Kastner of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Mark (Sheila) Kastner of Lisbon, Ohio; Carol (Harry) Adams of Wyomissing; and Karen (David) White of Wadsworth, Ohio; stepchildren, Robert (Pam) Green of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Alysia (Dan) Calhoun of Conway, S.C.; his best friend and brother, Forrest (Ella Mae) Kastner of Mt. Pleasant; his sister, Sandra (Louis) Shumar McDaniels of Wasilla, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gene Shumar; and nephew Gene Shumar II.

The family is thankful for the services and support from Myrtle Beach Funeral Home & Crematory. Local services have been entrusted to the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.