Thomas J. "Spanky" Carson Jr., 71, of Scottdale, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Thomas John Carson Sr. and Catherine Reagan Carson, who died March 21, 1993, and March 23, 1995, respectively.

Tom was a lifelong and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, where he also attended parochial school.

He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966.

He was the owner and manager of Carson's Tavern, Scottdale, for 32 years. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could at his camp in Big Bear Lake, W.Va.

Spanky is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His three loving and devoted sons, Timothy Carson and wife Kristine of Scottdale, Jeffrey Carson and wife Shaneen of Everson, and James Carson and wife Kristan of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Stephen, Zoe, Kayla, Reagan, Jimmy, Dominic Craig, Gia, Bailee, Kaden, and David Miller; his brother, James S. Carson of Everson; and his faithful canine companion, Chico, who traveled everywhere with Tom.

In addition to his parents, Tom will once again be reunited with the love of his life, Carol J. Rath Carson, who died Aug. 13, 2008.

Family and friends of Tom are cordially invited from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with his pastor, the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki, as Celebrant.

Tom will be laid to rest in St. John's Parish Cemetery, next to his wife, Carol.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Spanky in a special way may direct gifts to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or to St. Jude's Hospital Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

