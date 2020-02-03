|
Thomas L. Gallentine, 84, of South Connellsville died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Indian Head, a son of the late Russell and Alverta Witt Gallentine.
He was a 1954 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was retired from the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He was a lifetime member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department and the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. Tom loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Brooks Gallentine; his children, Cindy Craig and her husband Robert of Connellsville, Debbie Ritenour and her husband Tim of Connellsville, Darleen Sherwood and her husband Vince of South Connellsville, Kathy Anthony and her husband Bob (Earl) of South Connellsville, and Thomas Gallentine and his wife Nicci of New Stanton; son-in-law Richard Goodwin; his grandchildren, Tiffany Groh and her husband Jim, Trista Callahan and her husband Keet, Heidi Marko and her husband Derek, Brian Sherwood and his wife Jennifer, Shawn Sherwood and his girlfriend Eryn Henry, Bobby Anthony and his wife Heather, Joshua Anthony, Amanda Sechrist, Cameron Gallentine and Jenna Gallentine; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Rena Herbert and her husband Don of Vanderbilt and Thelma McClain and her husband Chuck of Indian Head, and his companion Jasper.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Patty Goodwin; grandson, David Sechrist; a brother, Kenneth Gallentine, and a sister, Sara Henry, and Spike, his "Million Dollar Dog."
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc. 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery. The South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service on Monday in the funeral home.
