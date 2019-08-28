Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Thomas M. Tucholski


1938 - 2019
Thomas M. Tucholski Obituary

Thomas M. Tucholski, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Bullskin Township, a son of the late Steven and Ann Warzynski Tucholski.

Tom was a 1957 graduate of Connellsville High School.

He was a self-employed refrigerator and appliance repairman.

He was a licensed minister and was a member of the Mammoth Christian Fellowship, where he was pastor and assistant pastor for 42 years.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Tucholski and his wife Dorinda of Acme, Ron Tucholski and his wife Brenda of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Tucholski and his wife Marci of Mt. Pleasant, Brenda Wainwright and her husband Terry of Hunker, and James Tucholski and his wife Debbie of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Loretta Keefer of White; and one brother, Adam Tucholski and his wife Corrine of Dover, Del.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Opal I. Wiltrout Tucholski; brothers, Martin, Casey, Lee, Harry, and John Tucholski; and sisters, Rose Swink, Theresa Showman, and Mary Miller.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of services in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas Shirer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Brown Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

