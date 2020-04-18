|
Thomas P. "Buck" Beucher Sr., 75, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
Buck was born June 30, 1944, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph G. "Dutch" and Elizabeth A. (Bartholomi) Beucher.
He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School with the Class of 1966. He served in the United States National Guard.
He began working in Maryland as a clerk in the treasurer department.
Buck received an apprenticeship through Honeseck, where he was employed as a tool and die maker. He continued on to Automation Tooling in Irwin, and then he was employed through Volkswagen. Then, he was employed through Robert Shaw, New Stanton. After Robert Shaw, he became employed through Crown Cork and Seal as a tool and die maker, from where he retired after 17 years.
He loved to talk to everyone. He was very knowledgeable of the stock market and enjoyed discussing it. He enjoyed going down to Bud Murphy's on Friday nights for a hamburger and to play poker. Buck also loved the game of baseball. He loved pitching baseball with his son Thomas during Little League and Pony League and with his grandson Tegan.
Buck was well-known as a "river rat," and you could always catch him down by the Yough River at the pier with his good friends, Gizzy, Buckshot, and the Childs boys.
He was extremely proud that he built his own house, and he enjoyed working on and repairing his cars and teaching his son and grandson.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Paula D. (Salatino) Beucher; daughter, Beth Ann Beucher-Vogel; son, Thomas P. Beucher Jr. and friend Amy Lynn Hall; grandchildren, Caterena E. Vogel, Tegan C. Beucher, and Tomi Christina Grace Beucher; sister in-law, Sandy; and lifelong friends, Ron "Big Money" Tedro and John "Buckshot" McGuiness.
In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Jr. and Vaughn Beucher; fatherin law, Pete Salatino; and mother-in-law, Jessie Howard Salatino.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
In following with Buck's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.