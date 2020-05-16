Thomas R. Bailey
1935 - 2020
Thomas R. Bailey, 84, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born July 10, 1935, in Connellsville. Tom was the son of the late Charles J. and Kathryn E. Swrawski Bailey.Tom was a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School. Tom was co-owner of Bailey Machine Co. alongside his brother, George "Skip" Bailey. Bailey Machine Co. has been successfully operating in Connellsville for 73 years. Also, as a veteran of the United States Army, Tom took pride in serving his country. Among Tom's joys in life were his family, his work, and his love of golf.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janice E. Bailey; his two children, daughter Joni Snyder, and her husband Jack, and son Joe Bailey and his wife Lori; four grandchildren, Ashley Bailey, Lindsi Mahokey and her husband Brian, Brandon Bailey and his significant other Lisa Glassburn, and Kayelin Snyder and her significant other Ryan Butela; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Alyana Mahokey, and one on the way; brother, George "Skip" Bailey and his wife Eleanor; brotherin law, Robert Flockvich and his wife Cookie; and his very special nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Ann Bereiter and Mary Scarry; and brother, James Bailey.Due to the current restrictions, funeral proceedings will be limited to immediate family only.Donations may be made to Conn-Area Catholic School, 613 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 16, 2020.
