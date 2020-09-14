Thomas Ray "Pap" Shipley, 73 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Greensburg.

Born on Dec. 4, 1946 in Ruffsdale, he was the son of the late Harold Nelson Shipley and Bertha Pearl Lynn Shipley and the husband of 37 years to the late Bonnie L. Shipley.

He was also a member of the Bridgeport Sportsman Club.

Surviving is his son, Thomas R. Shipley, Jr. and wife Melissa of Connellsville; grandchildren, Colby Shipley and girlfriend, Brianna Lazar, Jonathon (J.T.) Shipley and girlfriend, Emily Grubach and Morgan Shipley; one sister, Gloria Waywood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Richard Lynn, Robert Shipley, William Shipley, Jerry Shipley, Louis Shipley and Dennis Shipley; and three sisters, Dorothy Sanners, Jane Dunlap and Darlene Gwynn.

Friends and family whose lives "Pap" touched are invited from 2 to 7 pm Tuesday to Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. immediately followed byhisservicea7p.m. with Rev. Tom Shirer officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the funeral home.

(In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time. When arriving at the funeral home you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.)