It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Thomas Scott Keefer of Bullskin Township, on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 64 years.
Scott was born March 28, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of the late Marshall "Rink" and Mary Catherine (Sines) Keefer.
Scott worked for Bullskin Township for 22 years and was very dedicated to his job and family. In his younger years, Scott coached Little League and spent a lot of time at the Somerset Saddle Club with his daughter. Scott loved attending and participating in truck pulls with his son. He also loved being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and spending time at the cabin.
Scott was very involved with his grandson, Hayden, with his 4H steer.
Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karla (Moore) Keefer; children, sons Scotty Keefer and wife Ashley, and Matthew Keefer and wife Mary, and daughter Lindsay Keefer-Pritts and husband Justin; grandchildren, Hayden, McKenzi, Mia, Miles, Riley, and Liam; a brother, Marshall Keefer and wife Dawn; a sister, Bonnie Swink and husband Jim; and numerous relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 1-9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Vicki Lynch officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.