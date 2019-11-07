|
|
Thomas S. Tacconi, 69, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born in Connellsville.
Music was Tom's life, and he played in many bands over the years with his best friend, Mike Shroyer. Tom was employed at Spotto's Music Store in Connellsville for more than 30 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Loretta SilvoMt.Tacconi.pleasant
He is survived by his brother, Joseph (wife Monica) of Uniontown; nephew, Sage Guynn; and cousins, including Carol Ann Ansel.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Rita R.C. Church, Connellsville. Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.