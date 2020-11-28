Thomas "Smitty" Smith, 85, of Leisenring, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of the late Matthew and Bertha (Yahitor) Smith.

Smitty was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, Leisenring. He was formerly employed by Anchor Hocking Glass and Cap Enclosure. He then went to work for General Motors, Lordstown Plant, before coming back to this area to work as heavy equipment operator for PennDOT.

Smitty was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a life member of Connellsville Elks, Slovak Club and AFSCME. Smitty enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Joan (Alexander), going to movies and concerts, trips to various Super Bowls, and spending time at the casinos. Smitty also enjoyed an evening out at the Arch Cafe and searching out candy stores/ bakeries to satisfy his sweet tooth.

Smitty is survived by sisters in-law, Joan Smith and Catherine Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Bret Smith and wife Mary Ann.

In addition to his parents, Smitty was predeceased by his wife, Joan (Alexander) Smith (2018); sisters, Ann Marie Lerch, and Margaret Gmitter; and brothers, Matthew, Edward, and Donald Smith.

Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Monday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Panachida will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Byzantine Church, with Fr. Ronald Larko officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.