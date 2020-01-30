Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Tiler M. Guth

Tiler M. Guth Obituary

Tiler Mikal Guth, 24, of Vanderbilt, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born Feb. 1, 1995, in Uniontown, a son of John Baldwin and Melissa "Missy" A. (Guth) Nicholson.

He was Protestant by faith. Tiler was employed by Crown, Cork and Seal, South Connellsville. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his parents, Tiler is survived by a daughter, Aubrey Faith Guth; his brothers, Jaden Nicholson, Colin Baldwin, and Connor Baldwin; a sister, Maura Baldwin; grandparents, Charles W. Guth, Sheila J. Galliete and fiancee Abby Speelman, William E. Baldwin, and Denise Castrodad; stepfather, Chris Nicholson; stepmother, Donna Baldwin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tiler was predeceased by his grandmother, Janet Baldwin, Mammy Daisy Guth, William M. Guth, Anthony Galliete, and Betty Galliete.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Jim Turnbull officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

