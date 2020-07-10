Timothy Ralph Kessler, 60, of Uniontown, passed away July 9, 2020, at home.

He was born June 4, 1960, in Connellsville. He is the son of Richard Kessler Sr. of Uniontown and the late Shirley (McGann) Kessler.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Kessler; and a grand-niece, Harley Kessler.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard Kessler II of Uniontown and Douglas Kessler of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, Paul (Tiffanie) and their children Ruby and Patrick of Uniontown, Joshua Kessler of Somerville, Mass., and Samantha Kessler (John) and their son Ryker of Uniontown.

Timothy was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a Uniontown High School graduate of the Class of 1978 and retired from Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Company in Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the hour of service, in the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood, with Pastor David Herring officiating.

Interment will be private for the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.