1/
Timothy R. Kessler
1960 - 2020
Timothy Ralph Kessler, 60, of Uniontown, passed away July 9, 2020, at home.

He was born June 4, 1960, in Connellsville. He is the son of Richard Kessler Sr. of Uniontown and the late Shirley (McGann) Kessler.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Kessler; and a grand-niece, Harley Kessler.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard Kessler II of Uniontown and Douglas Kessler of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, Paul (Tiffanie) and their children Ruby and Patrick of Uniontown, Joshua Kessler of Somerville, Mass., and Samantha Kessler (John) and their son Ryker of Uniontown.

Timothy was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a Uniontown High School graduate of the Class of 1978 and retired from Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Company in Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the hour of service, in the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood, with Pastor David Herring officiating.

Interment will be private for the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
12:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
(724) 437-1115
