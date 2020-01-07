Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Ricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya L. Ricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya L. Ricks Obituary

Tonya Lee Ricks, 50, of Bronx, N.Y., formerly of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Lincoln Memorial Hospital, New York.

She was born Aug. 12, 1969, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Kenneth Wayne and Deborah Ann (Ricks) Leos.

Tonya is survived by her sons, Deairre, Bryce, YaYa, RaQuan, Shawn, Demere, Demetrius, and DaVon; her daughters, Shea, Debra, and NyJah; grandchildren, Aziah, Brayden, Jarrod, Kimora, Raquan, Prestynn, Ellah, Essence, Daryl, Jamie, and Carlos; and her sisters, Kenndra and Kennita.

In addition to her parents, Tonya was predeceased by Anna Mae Meade.

Friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday in Rocky Mount Baptist Church, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathaniel Milton officiating.

Interment will follow in Middle Churches Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -