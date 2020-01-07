|
Tonya Lee Ricks, 50, of Bronx, N.Y., formerly of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Lincoln Memorial Hospital, New York.
She was born Aug. 12, 1969, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Kenneth Wayne and Deborah Ann (Ricks) Leos.
Tonya is survived by her sons, Deairre, Bryce, YaYa, RaQuan, Shawn, Demere, Demetrius, and DaVon; her daughters, Shea, Debra, and NyJah; grandchildren, Aziah, Brayden, Jarrod, Kimora, Raquan, Prestynn, Ellah, Essence, Daryl, Jamie, and Carlos; and her sisters, Kenndra and Kennita.
In addition to her parents, Tonya was predeceased by Anna Mae Meade.
Friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday in Rocky Mount Baptist Church, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathaniel Milton officiating.
Interment will follow in Middle Churches Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.